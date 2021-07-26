This company should now review its mode of payment to employees

Dear Editor,

It has to be wondered, in view of daily robberies talking place, a lone female was entrusted with millions of dollars and sitting in a vehicle waiting to pay employees, unprotected.

The company chose to pay employees by cash, then some form of security arrangement should have been made for the transportation of the cash. It seems this was not done. Instead a lone female was tasked with the responsibility. So the company has lost millions and its employee not only brutalised but traumatised.

The company should now review its mode of payment to employees working off its location. Quick work though by law enforcement has seen some suspects held.

Yours truly,

Shamshun Mohamed