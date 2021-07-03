I don’t have a Ph.D

DEAR EDITOR,

I would be grateful if you can kindly publish this missive. It was brought to my attention that the Chronicle newspaper has referred to me as Dr. Charles Ceres. I have no Ph.D and fail to fall into the illustrious company of Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Dr. Irfaan Ali, Dr. Sonia Noel, Dr. Marlon Bristol, et. al.

In the interest of providing exact clarification, I am a licenced professional with a BSc. (Civil Engineering) from Queens University and a MSc. (Geotechnical Engineering and Groundwater Hydrology) from Drexel University. My MSc. work was focused on a comparison of length scales from Geostatistical modelling and field mapping and was less erudite than the more complex issues covered by Ph.Ds in Guyana.

Sincerely

Charles P Ceres, PE