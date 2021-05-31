Three Region Four persons die of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 385.

The latest fatalities are a 65-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and a 58-year-old woman; all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release, all three persons died over a two-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,910. The dashboard also shows that 23 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,996 in home isolation and five persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 14,506 recoveries have been recorded.