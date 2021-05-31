Three Region Four persons die of COVID-19

Latest update May 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
May 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 385.
The latest fatalities are a 65-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and a 58-year-old woman; all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s press release, all three persons died over a two-day period while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,910. The dashboard also shows that 23 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 103 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,996 in home isolation and five persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 14,506 recoveries have been recorded.
May 31, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson in Antigua 7 Barbuda compliments of the GFF and Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. A veteran of fourteen national caps for the ‘Golden Jaguars’, defender...
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Friday morning at 8, my wife and I left for the Ministry of Health to get our second Covid-19 vaccine.... more
Kaieteur News – To speak about democratic elections and the PNC/R in the same breath is a contradiction. The PNC/R... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Not vaccinating illegal migrants against the coronavirus would be a fatal mistake... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]