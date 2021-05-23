Man fights off armed bandits to save motorcycle

Latest update May 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
May 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A miner, 57, on Thursday fought off three bandits – one reportedly armed with a shotgun and another with a knife – to sa
ve his motorcycle.
The man (name provided) told police that he was attacked by the bandits around 10:00hrs. along the Airstrip Road, Five Miles, Bartica, Region Seven. According to police, the miner was heading to work on his Jailing 110 motorcycle when he was stopped and approached by a lone male.
Subsequently, another man armed with a knife emerged from the nearby bushes and together the men demanded that he hand over his motorcycle. As they moved aggressively towards him, he recalled that a third individual armed with a shotgun and suspected to be a foreign national joined the men as well.
The miner decided to put up a fight and grabbed the bandit armed with a knife. A scuffle reportedly ensued between them and as they struggled with each other, the miner claimed the one armed with the shotgun took aim and fired a shot in his direction.
The miner continued that after hearing the loud explosion, he had “blacked out” for a few seconds but soon recovered and whipped out his licensed revolver and shot back at the suspects. He told the cops that as he discharged the rounds at the men, they turned and ran into the nearby bushes.
Commander of the Bartica District, Dion Moore, related that the miner had reportedly visited the hospital. It was discovered that the shotgun blast did not hit him, but he had received bruises. Bartica police are on the lookout for the three men.
