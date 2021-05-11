Leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic

Latest update May 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 11, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Your editorial (May 10, 2021) is spot-on – valid, topical, factual and germane to the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is so true of poor leadership, those who seem to go against the grain of simple commonsense – those in the US, Brazil, India and yes in Guyana, to name some. Why? Because of dotish pretentiousness and denials (as in the US); because of dubious religious fanaticism (as in Brazil); and because of extremist false chauvinistic parochialism, and zealotry (as in India) – all for political advantage and power. So many losses of lives, pain and suffering! Do these leaders think that human life is expendable?
Where does Guyana stand? In November/December 2020, I wrote three letters to the press offering some simple basic advice meant to be preventative guidance. The leaders seemed not to heed! Why? Probably because of arrogance, complacency, obstinacy, leading to dithering inaction by the ruling political leadership and thence by their followers. All akin to ‘Nero’s fiddling while Rome burns.’
Yours truly,
Gary Girdhari
