Salesmen robbed while conducting business

Latest update May 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two salesmen were robbed by two armed men while conducting business yesterday, at Matthew’s Shop in Grove on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
According to information reaching this publication, the two victims are identified as Rondell Dowens, a salesman and Lorenzo Sewchand, a sales assistant who are both employed at Massy Distribution.
Dowens and Sewchand were conducting business at the community shop at 09:20hrs, when they observed two men walking towards them. The perpetrators went up to the victims and one of the men who was armed with a handgun pointed it towards the two salesmen and told them not to move or he will shoot both of them. The men then told the duo to hand over their valuables which they did. The bandits then made their escape on foot into neighbouring Kaneville Village.
Dowens was relieved of a Samsung smart phone valued $26,000 and $51,184 in cash, property of Massy Distribution, while Lorenzo was relieved of $300. The two salesmen reported the matter to the police.
Investigation is in progress since the two armed men are listed as identifiable.
