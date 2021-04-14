Team Alanis is sponsor of Sunday’s GCF sanctioned 60-miler

Kaieteur News – Cyclists will once again hit the road for competitive action with all covid-19 precautions in place when they match pedals on Sunday in a 60-mile race organised by Team Alanis and sanctioned by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

With the all- clear given by the National Covid-19 Task Force on Monday and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) already notified, cyclists can be assured that they’ll be competing in a safe environment.

The likes of USA based Jamal John who is home, Brighton John (winner of the March 28th 50-miler) and others are expected to face starter’s orders when the race pedals off from Carifesta Avenue proceed to Mahaicony before returning to the starting line for the finish.

The GCF is once again expressing thanks to the National Covid-19 Task Force and the Guyana Police Force for their continued support towards the development of the nation’s cyclists who are being reminded to adhere to all covid-19 protocols and guidelines.