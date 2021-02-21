Labourer found with firearm in backpack

Latest update February 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old labourer of Lot 291 Chesney Front, Corentyne Berbice, was yesterday found in possession of a firearm in his backpack by ranks on the police mobile patrol. In police custody is Witamanie Kevin Moonsammy.
Reports are that while the police mobile patrol was patrolling Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice, Third Street, in the vicinity of GTT, a Male East Indian was seen riding a bicycle with a white bulky salt bag on the bicycle bar with a black backpack on top of it, along with a black bucket on the bicycle handle. He was said to be acting in a suspicious manner.
Upon observing his behaviour, the police stopped Moonsammy and a search was carried out of the salt bag and bucket and a quantity of fish was found. A further search conducted on the backpack unearthed three metal and partially wooden objects, suspected to be the components of a single barrel shotgun.
Moonsammy was told of the offence on the spot and he told the police, “Me found it in a garbage heap”.
He was subsequently arrested and escorted to the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost. The backpack and the suspected firearm were lodged. Moonsammy is presently in custody assisting with investigations.
