Latest update January 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2021 News
A driver’s licence belonging to Leonard Westford of 168 Prospect Housing Scheme, EBD has been found. Please call Travis on 610-7829 to uplift.
Jan 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Some of the city’s top dominoes teams will go into action today when Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...
Jan 16, 2021
Jan 16, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Jan 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – I repeat the following words that I wrote in my column, “Afro-Guyanese in 2020: Bonfires of deceit,”... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, should carefully consider the continued involvement of Mr.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Recent events in Washington, the revered capital of the United States of America,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]