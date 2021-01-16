Int’l court defers Guyana/Venezuela border case to January 25

Kaieteur News – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deferred its Case Management Conference (CMC) for Guyana/Venezuela Border case to January 25, 2021.

The CMC hearing for the 1899 Arbitral Award between Guyana and Venezuela, which is under question, was scheduled to continue on January 15, 2021. However, this newspaper was reliably informed that the Court belatedly decided to shift the hearing to later this month.

The update on the matter before the ICJ comes even as Heads of the two countries locked horns on the controversial issue.

On January 7, last, Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, issued a decree disregarding the decision and claiming exclusive sovereign rights to the Essequibo regions of Guyana. The decree came less than one month after the ICJ ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the case.

The move was however met with rejection from Guyana’s President Ifraan Ali, who noted that the nation has strong support from its regional and international counterparts.

So far, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Canada, the United States of America (USA), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Commonwealth have issued statements condemning the “decree.”

Each group has since advocated for the process currently before the ICJ to be respected towards finding a peaceful resolution of controversy, which has spanned to the decades old controversy.

Of note, CARICOM in its statement stressed that it is deeply disappointed and concerned at the decree and subsequent statements by Venezuela with respect to that country’s border controversy with Guyana, including intimations of the creation of a strategic area of national development called “Territory for the Development of the Atlantic Façade.”

CARICOM therefore reiterated in the strongest possible terms its firm and unswerving support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana. CARICOM firmly repudiates any acts of aggression by Venezuela against Guyana.

Further, on Thursday, January 14, 2021, Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt. Patricia Scotland, issued a statement reiterating the “Commonwealth’s unequivocal support for the maintenance and safeguarding of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”