Bourda market vendor robbed by bicycle bandits

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Four bicycle bandits armed with a gun and knives, yesterday rode up to Bourda market vendor at his stall and robbed him of his cellphone and cash. The vendor Hazrat, 45, of Ruby Back, East Bank Essequibo, was robbed by the men around 03:30 hrs. at Alexander Street, Bourda Market.
Harzat told police that the bandit with the gun pointed it to his face and told him to stay quiet. The man then dealt him two lashes to his face with the weapon and demanded cash. Fearful for his life, Harzat handed them $40,000 in cash and his LG cell phone valued some $30,000.
The men then pedaled away in the southern direction along Alexander Street.
Jan 15, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sport Club (GMR&SC) has announced that after consultations with competitors, the first round of the Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. (SIC)...
