Sir Ronald Sanders to serve on London University Committee

Jan 12, 2021 News

– to focus on future of Commonwealth Studies

Sir Ronald Sanders

(Washington, DC, January 11) – Veteran Caribbean diplomat, Sir Ronald Sanders, has been named to a 10-person committee to conduct an inquiry into the future of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London.
The announcement of the Committee members was made yesterday by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Wendy Thompson. The Committee will be chaired by Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a former Defence and Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary of the British Government.
Sir Ronald, who is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS, has been involved in Commonwealth matters in various capacities since 1982. His scholarly work on the Commonwealth has been widely published and he was the Rapporteur of the Eminent Persons Group, created by Head of Government to make recommendations on reform of the Commonwealth in 2011.
Ambassador Sanders said yesterday: “I am delighted to serve on this important Committee. The Commonwealth has been a significant actor in world politics – for instance in ending Apartheid in South Africa. Because of its diverse membership, it has the capacity to help the world negotiate solutions to global problems. Therefore, Commonwealth studies are important to University teaching and research”.
Other members of the Committee are drawn from the academic community and include Professor Asha Kanwar – President and CEO of the Commonwealth of Learning and Dr. Joanna Newman, Chief Executive and Secretary General of The Association of Commonwealth Universities. From the practical world of Commonwealth relations, other Committee members are Mr. Stephen Twigg, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Mr. Michael Kirby, former Justice of the High Court of Australia.
The Committee will hold its first meeting on January 21 under Sir Malcolm’s leadership. It is expected to take evidence from across the Commonwealth and submit its report and recommendations by June 2021.

