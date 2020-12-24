Latest update December 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Murder accused dodges bullets to escape Lusignan jail

Dec 24, 2020 News

Prison escapee: Ishaka John.

Kaieteur News – An inmate on remand for murder reportedly “dodged” bullets yesterday to escape the Lusignan Prison located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
According to police, the prison escapee is Ishaka John, 25, of 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia.
Police stated that John escaped between 02:00 and 02:20hrs.
Investigators reported that just before John made his escape, he was spotted on top of the prison fence by three ranks of both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).
They reportedly fired shots in an attempt to apprehend him but John did not stop, instead he ran. According to investigators, he ran between three of the prison towers before he disappeared.
The ranks who fired the shots were unsure whether or not any bullet had struck him. Nevertheless, they searched the nearby areas to see if he might have been hit and was injured but they turned up empty handed.
As police continue their effort to recapture the fugitive, an investigation has been launched into circumstances leading to his escape.
John is accused of murdering a store manager, Jason Bowen, on October 12, 2019. He reportedly chased Bowen down Church Street to rob him. Bowen was cornered on a bridge in front of the office of then Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo.
A scuffle ensued between the two and John allegedly beat and strangled Bowen to death.
John was apprehended subsequently after by public-spirit citizens while trying to escape. He was handed over to police and days later charged with murder and remanded to prison.

