Latest update December 21st, 2020 3:04 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops caught 6 drunk drivers in surprise road operation

Dec 21, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Six drunk drivers were caught on Saturday, in a surprise road operation conducted along the West Coast and West Bank Demerara (WCD, WBD) by a team of Region Three police ranks.

A traffic rank conducting a breathalyzer on a driver back in 2016.

According to a statement from Division Three, the surprise operation spearheaded by a sergeant commenced around 19:00HRS and ended midnight.
The team of officers set up strategic road blocks on the Region Three roadways and began randomly conducting breathalyzer tests on drivers.
Kaieteur News was told that drivers were not expecting such a move by police and six of them were caught off guard.
The ranks reported that the six drivers failed the breathalyzer tests after it showed that their alcohol levels were above the legal prescribed limit. They were immediately arrested and placed on station bail and are expected to appear in court soon.
Recently Region Three police, under command of Superintendent Errol Watts, have been on a sustained campaign seeking to decrease crime and accident levels in the district.
One such campaign involved an illegal party being busted at Den Amstel on December 6. Cops had received a noise nuisance complaint from residents in the area and Watts himself accompanied by other ranks headed to the location. They observed for a few minutes an illegal party in Back Street, Den Amstel with some 350 patrons in attendance.
He called for back-up and patrol ranks arrived but upon seeing the officers, the illegal party goers scattered and began running away from them. Some slashed the tires of the police vehicle while escaping.
Police had arrested and charged the suspected party host and two illegal party goers.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Locals excited about new golfing community

Locals excited about new golfing community

Dec 21, 2020

Kaieteur News- Several golf enthusiasts have expressed their delight about the new golfing community that will be built at Maraiko Bay Resorts in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara following a trip to the...
Read More
EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and better in 2021

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and...

Dec 21, 2020

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and Queen Dominoes

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and...

Dec 20, 2020

KMPA continues support of athletes

KMPA continues support of athletes

Dec 20, 2020

Joshua Da Silva is 6th Windies Keeper to score a fifty on debut

Joshua Da Silva is 6th Windies Keeper to score a...

Dec 20, 2020

GABF releases provisional squad for FIBA WC qualifiers

GABF releases provisional squad for FIBA WC...

Dec 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]