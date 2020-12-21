Cops caught 6 drunk drivers in surprise road operation

Latest update December 21st, 2020 3:04 AM
Dec 21, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Six drunk drivers were caught on Saturday, in a surprise road operation conducted along the West Coast and West Bank Demerara (WCD, WBD) by a team of Region Three police ranks.
According to a statement from Division Three, the surprise operation spearheaded by a sergeant commenced around 19:00HRS and ended midnight.
The team of officers set up strategic road blocks on the Region Three roadways and began randomly conducting breathalyzer tests on drivers.
Kaieteur News was told that drivers were not expecting such a move by police and six of them were caught off guard.
The ranks reported that the six drivers failed the breathalyzer tests after it showed that their alcohol levels were above the legal prescribed limit. They were immediately arrested and placed on station bail and are expected to appear in court soon.
Recently Region Three police, under command of Superintendent Errol Watts, have been on a sustained campaign seeking to decrease crime and accident levels in the district.
One such campaign involved an illegal party being busted at Den Amstel on December 6. Cops had received a noise nuisance complaint from residents in the area and Watts himself accompanied by other ranks headed to the location. They observed for a few minutes an illegal party in Back Street, Den Amstel with some 350 patrons in attendance.
He called for back-up and patrol ranks arrived but upon seeing the officers, the illegal party goers scattered and began running away from them. Some slashed the tires of the police vehicle while escaping.
Police had arrested and charged the suspected party host and two illegal party goers.
