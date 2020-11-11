None of the political players have been honest with us on oil

Latest update November 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 11, 2020 News
The focus has been on throwing profit sharing and royalty before us while hiding the massive debt we owe even oil companies that have not drilled an oil well as yet.
CGX for example has not shown a drop of oil as yet, and benefitted from governments bending over backward to accommodate them failing, yet we owe them more money than we’ve gotten so far from Exxon.
We need to demand honest answers from political leadership in this country.
Nov 11, 2020The Guyana Cricket Board has commenced its return to regular cricket activities. These activities will witness training and competition aspects of cricket development, with four major tournaments...
Nov 11, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Nov 09, 2020
Kaieteur News – The prominent African Guyanese outside of the APNU+AFC who supported the rigging in the March 2020... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is a blow-blow organization. One has to be extremely circumspect... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]