None of the political players have been honest with us on oil

The focus has been on throwing profit sharing and royalty before us while hiding the massive debt we owe even oil companies that have not drilled an oil well as yet.

CGX for example has not shown a drop of oil as yet, and benefitted from governments bending over backward to accommodate them failing, yet we owe them more money than we’ve gotten so far from Exxon.

We need to demand honest answers from political leadership in this country.