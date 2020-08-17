Father killed by son during argument over bicycle

Tragedy struck the small, quiet West Coast Berbice village of Ithaca yesterday, when a man was murdered by his teenage son during an argument over a bicycle.

The dead man has been identified as Collis Joseph, 40, a farmer, while the suspect has been identified as Rashin Joseph, 18 of Lot 82 Ithaca Village.

Guyana Police Force Commander in charge of that Region, Senior Superintendant, Edmond Cooper confirmed that the suspect escaped after committing the act but was soon apprehended by police in the Ithaca backdam. He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

A cousin of the dead man, Simone Smartt, said that when she returned home from work yesterday morning she received a call informing her that there was an incident involving her cousin and his son.

“When I came home and got the call I was made to understand there was some problem with he and his son and that he (suspect) take a cutlass and pelt it at him (victim) and it stick in his stomach”, she said.

She disclosed that the suspect lives with his grandmother in Ithaca while her cousin lived elsewhere in the same village. She was told that the victim ventured over to the house where the suspect lived “to upbraid him about something about a bicycle and they began to argue and he picked up the cutlass and pelt it at him.”

Smartt said that the father and son shared a turbulent relationship and rarely “got along with each other.” The suspect was described as a young man who wanted his own way and would not heed the advice of anyone “because like he does smoke and ting so nobody can’t talk to he and so”.

Police have since revealed that the incident took place around 7:30 am yesterday when the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and hurled it at his father, resulting in a wound to his chest. The police said that the victim did not die on the spot but rather threw back the cutlass at his son before collapsing. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injury.

A post mortem is expected to be done on the body soon.