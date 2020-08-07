Blanhum back as Crime Chief

Latest update August 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
As major reshuffling of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues, it was revealed that Senior Superintendent, Wendell Blanhum, is back as Crime Chief.
Under the previous administration, Blanhum was removed from this post and sent to Division 4 ‘A’ where he served as Deputy Commander before he was assigned Commander of Region One.With Blanhum now assigned Crime Chief, Superintendant Jairam Ramlakhan will replace him as Commander in Region One.
Assistant Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor, will be the Force’s new Public Relations Officer (PRO) while Superintendent Khali Pareshram will take over as Commander Division 4 ‘C’.
Assistant Commissioner, Simon McBean has been instructed to leave Region Three and move over to the city (Division 4 ‘A’). Senior Superintendent, Errol Watts, has been given the green-light to take over as Commander of Region Three.The new government led by President Irfaan Ali has been “shaking up” the police force since it took office days ago.
Former Commander of ‘A’ Division, Edgar Thomas, was tasked with responsibly for security for the Prime Minister and President. He was transferred from his post as Commander by the previous administration for refusing to remove PPP/C Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, and others from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) media center at Ashmin’s building.
