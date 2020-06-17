We have to work together to sweeten our bitter past

Dear Editor,

I am heartened by turn of events as the APNU+AFC political masquerade and bullyism which threatened a storm finally subsided. Over the last year or so, we endured a tolerance-testing journey; we have had to navigate political potholes, illogical math, legal battles, colossal power-avarice, devious manipulations of the SOP verification and reconciliation processes that ended with a money wasting national recount and tabulation. In the end, the truth prevailed.

In the words of poet, Omar Khayyam, ‘the moving finger writes and having writ moves on, not all thy piety or wit shall lure it back to cancel half a line, nor all thy tears wash away a word of it.’ While there are contextually profound meanings to such words, I have chosen to use the simplest version, that is, whatever is done cannot be undone. The populace has spoken through the ballots; nothing can erase the collective outcome. It’s a done deal, achieved through democratic processes, which we must all accept.

We must now positively embrace this change and collectively work to shape our country into the design that would be both, physically pleasing and economically rewarding to us and our future generations. We can all rest assured that the PPP/C has the nation’s best interests and socioeconomic well-being at heart. By extension, every Guyanese can look forward to prosperous times again; we did it before and we will do it again. We have embraced a philosophy based on the idea that development is about people and for people. Hence, our focus on bettering the lives of all Guyanese regardless of their religious, cultural or political affiliations.

Furthermore, the belief in peace, progress and prosperity, collectively, has always been our mantra. We shall not shirk from such responsibility. Let us now put back our trust in our new administration, and be prepared to join hands across the ethnic, religious and political spectrum to lend support to a team, which promises transformational leadership under our elected President Dr. Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (rtd.) Phillips.

In sum, let us relish the dawn of this new era of prosperity; one which would be forged on the rule of law and egalitarian values and principles, such as, fairness, justice, equal opportunity, equal access, and correspondingly, citizens’ responsible conduct.

Fellow Guyanese, let our republic reign as we work to correct this disjunctive democracy and sweeten our bitter past.

Yours truly,

Ronald Singh