Fitness, gun licence issuance set to recommence Monday

Effective from May 18, 2020, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will recommence the issuance of certificates of fitness for motor vehicles and renewing of gun licences. The resumption of these services follows an announcement by the Guyana Revenue Authority to restart several services last Monday. These include the issuance of new and provisional drivers’ licences, licence renewal, conductor’s licences, motor vehicle licences, motor vehicle registration and off-premise examination of vehicles. All licensed persons/businesses have until July 1 to get their documents updated.

According to the Guyana Revenue Authority, the GPF will not take enforcement action on unlicensed motor vehicle or persons whose driver’s licence expired during this period.

The GRA noted that it will continue to monitor visits to their office and will only allow a limited number of persons to enter the building. Persons are also reminded that mandatory temperature checks, the wearing of facemasks and the sanitising of hands remain in effect. (DPI)