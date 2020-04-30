Breaking News!! 3 dead, 2 injured after massive explosion at GDF Camp Stevenson

Latest update April 30th, 2020 11:59 AM
Three young men was killed earlier this morning a fiery explosion at the Guyana Defense Force’s Base Camp Stephenson Arm Store Complex, Timehri, where they were involved in the preparation of pyrotechnics for demolition.
The soldiers are24949 Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23, of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam; 23564 Lance Corporal TooneyPeneux, 28,of Orealla Village, Corentyne River and 25340 Private ShaqueelDeheart,20, of Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice.
Two soldiers, 17939Sergeant Quincy Threlfall, 43, and 23867 Lance Corporal Paul Peters, 29, were injured during the incident. Sergeant Threlfall is currently receiving medical care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while Lance Corporal Peters was treated at Base Camp Stephenson.
More details will follow in a subsequent report.
