Linden cops probe suspected murder of “scammer”

Police in Linden are investigating the details surrounding the death of an unidentified male whose body was discovered in a clump of bushes in the Prosville Squatting area, Wismar, Linden on Monday evening.
According to information received, residents passing through the area, saw the man’s body and alerted the authorities. He was found with a large wound at the back of his head while blood was seen running from his nose.
According to police sources, the dead man was clad only in a white and grey t-shirt and sporting red pants.
The victim is said to be medium built and of East Indian descent with two gold teeth. He also has tattoos on both arms and appears to be in his early 40’s.
His body was taken to the Linden Hospital. An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon.
Kaieteur News was informed that the man is a known “scammer” and would often get into trouble with residents in the area.
Sources disclosed that several persons were questioned in the area but no substantial information was obtained.
Using the description listed, anyone who can positively identify the victim is asked to make contact with police in Linden.

