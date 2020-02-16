France double hands Pepsi Hikers male title; GCC GBTI Tigers are female champs

Latest update February 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Goals on either side of half time by Robert France handed Pepsi Hikers a 2-0 victory over GCC The Sequel in the male final of the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey tournament which was contested yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium.
Both teams showed purpose in the opening exchanges, but France it was who found the back of the net to hand his team the lead in the 7th minute. Shortly after, GCC The Sequel were d
enied twice in quick succession by some stern defence. Following the interval both teams created several chances, but failed to finish. However, France netted his second in the 18th minute to seal his team’s victory.
In the female final, GCC GBTI Tigers beat GCC GBTI Spartans 1-0 courtesy of a Sonia Jardine first half strike.
Spartans showed some fight in the second half, but Tigers kept their composure to ensure that they lifted the title.
In the semi final, Tigers beat Spice 3-0 and Spartans overcame Saints by a similar margin.
Speaking with the media following the win, Jardine said that she is happy with the win. “One day tournaments are always tough, however we did our best and credit must go to the opposition for the way they played.”
She said that it’s a positive way to start the season, adding that self confidence and maintaining possession were among the main ingredients in coming out successful. (Zaheer Mohamed)
Feb 16, 2020Goals on either side of half time by Robert France handed Pepsi Hikers a 2-0 victory over GCC The Sequel in the male final of the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey tournament which was...
Feb 16, 2020
Feb 16, 2020
Feb 16, 2020
Feb 16, 2020
Feb 16, 2020
The above named four persons are young men who graduated from UG. They were my students; they did the required introductory... more
When it comes to the oil agreement which Guyana signed, the more that is said, the least is known. The more answers that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]