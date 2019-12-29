Afternoon cool down?

Latest update December 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
This Route 40 minibus ran off the road yesterday at Vlissengen Road and Barr Street, Kitty. According to eyewitnesses, the driver was speeding and negotiated a bad turn.
However, the bus driver whose only name given was “Cross-Eye”, claimed that the bus suffered a brake failure. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.
Dec 29, 2019West Coast Warriors beat host Meten-Meer-Zorg Future Youths by 10 wickets and five overs to spare in the final of the Meten-Meer-Zorg 10/10 fund raiser cricket competition which was held on Sunday...
