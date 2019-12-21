Alleged counterfeit scamp lands in court again

Thirty-six-year old Dexter Thompson, of 101 Parfaite Harmonie West Bank Demerara, yesterday made his way back to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to have yet another fraud charge read to him in relation to the trade of counterfeit currencies.

This time around, it was alleged that on January 26, 2019, at Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, with the intent to defraud, Thompson uttered to Deokumarie Sampson a total of $650 United States (US) Dollars, knowing same to be forged.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, Thompson went to the victim’s flower shop and purchased a bouquet of flowers which he paid for with a US $50 note.

While there, he asked Sampson to change US$600 to Guyana currency. Sampson complied and then Thompson left.

However, based on her observation, Sampson later realized the currencies were not genuine. As a result, the woman reported the incident to the police.

An investigation was launched, and on December 19, last, Sampson received certain information as it related to the whereabouts of Thompson. He was arrested while attending another court hearing within the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Prosecutor Mansfield objected to bail based on the fact that Thompson was previously charged with matters of the similar nature. Hence, the defendant was remanded to prison until his next court date on January 17, 2020.

In May of this year, Thompson, and two other individuals were slapped with 10 counts of fraud charges in total after the police smashed what they suspected was a US currency counterfeit ring.

The first charge alleged that on January 23, last, at Quail Optical, Lot 289 Thomas Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he (Thompson) uttered to Clement Cumberbatch, the sum of US$1,800 knowing same to be forged. It was also alleged that on May 14, last, at East Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he uttered to Rookmin Del Toro a total of US$2,500 knowing same to be forged. He had denied the both charges made out against him.