Top Cop says “a few sensational crimes occurring” – reports drop in serious offences

Amid concerns from citizens about a spike in crime, Commissioner of Police Leslie James says that he is ‘not necessarily bothered’, by the reports, since there has been a drop in serious offences.

The Top Cop told reporters yesterday that “I’m not necessarily bothered because I’m saying they are a few sensational crimes that are occurring”.

Commissioner James however, said that the Force has noted the slight increase but pointed out that this is only for petty crimes.

“In terms of serious crimes, at the moment we have a minus 3.4 percent in serious crimes generally”.

His comments come in the wake of several sensational murders, including the slaying of four fishermen in the Corentyne; the brazen slaying of a gold miner; the murder and shallow grave burial of a 14-year-old boy, the execution-style killing of a youth in Linden, and the discovery, yesterday, of a burnt body in a car at Mahaicony.

Commissioner James relayed that the police are working around the clock to ensure persons feel safe, especially with the holiday season approaching.

“We have said in the past, crimes whenever they occur; we will deal with them. We have measures; we have strategies in place to deal with those crimes”.

According to him, they are working to ascertain the reasons why many persons turn to a life of crime.

“What propels persons to commit crimes, we are trying to determine that because we have several social crime prevention programmes across the police division”.

He relayed that the police cannot prevent persons from deciding to commit crimes but they have applied several tactics to address ‘the scourge’.

“It is simply clear that persons are hell bent in dealing with crime and as you could have seen, we’ve been dealing with them decisively, as they occur, we’re dealing with them”.