13,000+ transactions so far in GECOM’s Claims and Objections ─ two weeks remaining

Oct 24, 2019

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is reporting that on Tuesday, October 22, a total of 13,310 transactions have been conducted during its Claims and Objections period.

GECOM, Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward.

The process, which commenced on October 1, addressed issues relating to new registrations, transfers, changes of address, and retaking of photographs, among others.
GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the commission is operating out of 29 offices across the country, along with several other temporary offices. The process has so far been smooth, she reported.
Teams at the various locations are working every day, including holidays and weekends to meet the deadlines of November 4 for the ‘Claims’ aspect and 11th for all ‘Objections’.
The Claims And Objections period will allow persons who will become 18 years old by the end of October this year, to be registered. Individuals who have had changes in their particulars, including addresses and names can also utilise this period. (DPI)

 

