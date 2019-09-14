Water ‘smelling like urine’ flowing from Timehri taps

GWI to send trucks to affected residents

Something stinks at Timehri.

For the past two weeks, residents of that East Bank Demerara community have been expressing alarm over the discoloured and smelly water that is flowing through their taps.

Some residents said that the water is ‘rusty looking’, and is emanating a smell reminiscent of urine. They said that no amount of boiling removes the smell or makes the water any clearer.

The Timehri residents have been forced to purchase water to cook and do their chores.

They alleged that despite numerous complaints to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), no officials have visited the area to resolve the issue.

Yesterday, Permanent Secretary of GWI, Mr. Emil McGarrel confirmed that GWI has received numerous complaints from residents.

He said several GWI officials visited Timehri and surrounding communities. However, after checking several wells and underground water mains they were unable to ascertain what is causing the contamination.

Mr. McGarrel also said GWI will be dispatching trucks with water to the community until the issue has been resolved.