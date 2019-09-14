Latest update September 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Water ‘smelling like urine’ flowing from Timehri taps

Sep 14, 2019 News 0

GWI to send trucks to affected residents

Water from a Timehiri tap

Something stinks at Timehri.
For the past two weeks, residents of that East Bank Demerara community have been expressing alarm over the discoloured and smelly water that is flowing through their taps.
Some residents said that the water is ‘rusty looking’, and is emanating a smell reminiscent of urine. They said that no amount of boiling removes the smell or makes the water any clearer.
The Timehri residents have been forced to purchase water to cook and do their chores.
They alleged that despite numerous complaints to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), no officials have visited the area to resolve the issue.
Yesterday, Permanent Secretary of GWI, Mr. Emil McGarrel confirmed that GWI has received numerous complaints from residents.
He said several GWI officials visited Timehri and surrounding communities. However, after checking several wells and underground water mains they were unable to ascertain what is causing the contamination.
Mr. McGarrel also said GWI will be dispatching trucks with water to the community until the issue has been resolved.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Munro (96*), Simmons (86), Pollard (45*) on fire in TKR’s record breaker

Hero CPL T20 Munro (96*), Simmons (86), Pollard (45*) on fire in...

Sep 14, 2019

It was anticipated to be an epic battle between the two most successful teams in the seven-year history of the CPL T20 cricket. Defending Champions and three times winners Trinbago Knight Riders...
Read More
GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be decided today at Wisburg ground

GFF /NAMILCO U-17 football Linden champs to be...

Sep 14, 2019

Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial Billiards title in three-way final

Unbeaten Roberts claims Keith Moseley Memorial...

Sep 14, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey Leagues Stick will cross today as action resumes

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drinks Hockey...

Sep 14, 2019

KMPA foundation introduces weekly podcast

KMPA foundation introduces weekly podcast

Sep 14, 2019

Guyana Karate College commissions new Dojo building

Guyana Karate College commissions new Dojo...

Sep 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where is my receipt?

    Believe it or leave it! There are persons in Guyana who when they leave home, travel with exact money to make their purchases... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019