Taxi driver who allegedly fondled passenger, 16 gets bail

A taxi driver who was charged for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who stopped his car to take her to Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday released on bail after he appeared in court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rohan Singh, of Lot 52 Block CC Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

After the charge was read to him by the magistrate, Singh was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge which stated, that on May 22, 2019, at Farm East Bank Demerara, he touched a 16-year-old in a sexual way without her consent.

According to reports on the day in question the victim stopped a car which was driven by the accused. The victim then told the accused that she was on her way to visit a relative at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

On their way to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, the accused pulled his car over and drove through a street in Farm, where he then pushed his hand under the victim’s shirt, rubbed her and attempted to kiss her.

Later that day, the victim told her mother and the matter was reported to the police. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Chief magistrate McLennan then granted the defendant bail in the sum of $100, 000 and he was instructed to make his next court appearance on September 11, 2019.