Latest update August 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jealous man invades home, stabs ex-lover and partner

Aug 15, 2019 News 0

Police are hunting for an Upper Berbice man who stabbed his ex-lover and her partner after sneaking into their home.
Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, 40, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, were admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex with stab wounds to their upper bodies.
According to reports, Gobin and Smith were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home when a man with whom Gobin had shared a relationship confronted them.
The intruder then stabbed Gobin under the left side breast while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest. The assailant then fled.
The victims were treated at the Kwakwani Hospital before being transferred to the Linden Hospital Complex.
Kaieteur News understands that police searched a camp that the suspect had occupied but failed to locate him.

More in this category

Sports

Snr C’bean Squash C/ships to start Sunday in Guyana Men and Women to defend team titles

Snr C’bean Squash C/ships to start Sunday in Guyana Men and Women...

Aug 15, 2019

By Sean Devers After no tournament was held last year Guyana is set to host the 26th Senior Caribbean Squash Champions from August 14-24 at the Georgetown Club and the National Racquet Centre with...
Read More
Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys tourney team profiles

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys tourney...

Aug 15, 2019

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Semifinal round kicks off tonight

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney...

Aug 15, 2019

McIntosh, first winner of Lets Bet Sports’ Fantasy League

McIntosh, first winner of Lets Bet Sports’...

Aug 15, 2019

ISG and Windjammer caters for 1320 Heat

ISG and Windjammer caters for 1320 Heat

Aug 15, 2019

Theresa & George Bobb/RFA U-17 Women’s Football Guyana Rush Saints into the lead; matches continue tomorrow

Theresa & George Bobb/RFA U-17 Women’s...

Aug 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Any chorus for a cause

    The ruling yesterday by the Chief Justice that persons who are already registered cannot be deregistered by virtue of them... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019