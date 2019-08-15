Jealous man invades home, stabs ex-lover and partner

Police are hunting for an Upper Berbice man who stabbed his ex-lover and her partner after sneaking into their home.

Dolly Gobin, 48, and Leymond Smith, 40, of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, were admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex with stab wounds to their upper bodies.

According to reports, Gobin and Smith were consuming alcohol at Gobin’s home when a man with whom Gobin had shared a relationship confronted them.

The intruder then stabbed Gobin under the left side breast while Smith was stabbed to the left side chest. The assailant then fled.

The victims were treated at the Kwakwani Hospital before being transferred to the Linden Hospital Complex.

Kaieteur News understands that police searched a camp that the suspect had occupied but failed to locate him.