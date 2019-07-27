Granger, Jagdeo agree on new GECOM Chair – Justice Claudette Singh named

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo have finally arrived at a consensus on the selection of the new chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Justice Claudette Singh, SC, CCH, was selected by the President from a list of six names proposed by the Opposition Leader, which President Granger found not unacceptable.

The selection process for the new GECOM Chairperson had started when Justice James Patterson resigned from the post, following a ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that his appointment was flawed and unconstitutional.

The nature of this selection broke from convention, as the two sides opted to “hammer out” the names together, prompted by a suggestion by the CCJ, in its ruling.

The President and the Opposition Leader met yesterday at the Ministry of the Presidency where they engaged in a series of meetings to discuss the final stages of the selection process for a list of six nominees.

The final list agreed to by Jagdeo included retired judges BS Roy, William Ramlall and Claudette Singh; Attorneys-at-Law, Kashir Khan and Ronald Burch-Smith; and Governance Specialist, Lawrence Latchmansingh.

“The President received and reviewed the list of nominees later this afternoon in an effort to bring the selection process to a speedy and favourable conclusion,” a release yesterday from the Ministry of the Presidency indicated.

It continued that this was aimed at ensuring that GECOM could resume its normal functions with the intention of conducting General and Regional Elections in the shortest possible time.

The President determined that the selection of Justice Singh satisfies the ruling for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that the appointment of the GECOM chair should be consensual. She is expected to be sworn in on Monday, according to Jagdeo.

Justice Singh’s name was suggested by the Opposition Leader. During a press conference held yesterday at his Church Street office, Jagdeo said, “I’d asked her [Claudette Singh] … prior to this, and she had indicated that she was unwilling to have her name submitted at that time. So I met with her today, had an extensive discussion with her, and she agreed to her name being resubmitted, and the President found favour with that name. This was a name that was cleared very early.”

He said that there is no question of a unilateral appointment being done. This, he noted, brings Guyana one stage closer to an election date, “which must now be announced… in keeping with the CCJ ruling.”

The Opposition Leader said that Justice Singh’s selection is a “real positive development for all of us and for the country”, adding that both sides demonstrated good faith in arriving at the decision.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Justice Singh, who was admitted to the Guyana Bar in 1976, said that she is a believer in inclusivity and that she will carry that principle into the execution of her duties as chairperson of GECOM. She added that it must be made sure that elections are free, fair and transparent – agreed on by all stakeholders.

Singh further stated that the Commission must not carry on with the attitude of walking out of statutory meetings when there are disagreements, and that moving forward, the Commission will be expected to sit down and hammer out their problems at the table.

Justice Claudette Margot Cecile Singh, was called to the Bar in London in 1973 and admitted to the Bar in Guyana three years later. She served as Deputy Solicitor General and as a Puisne Judge and a Justice of Appeal. She has also spearheaded the Modernisation of the Justice Reform Project, and is currently the Guyana Police Force’s Legal Advisor.

In 2002, Justice Singh received a National Award -The Cacique’s Crown of Honour – and in 2017, she was one of three women appointed Senior Counsel.