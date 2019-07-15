Police Force pays homage to its fallen heroes

The Guyana Police Force continues to celebrate its 180th anniversary. On Wednesday, the Force will be honouring those ranks who have made outstanding contributions to the Force and their country at large. However, there are also those who died in the line of duty and GPF has no forgotten them.

The total number of ranks stands at a whopping 64 at present dating all the way back to 1913.

Yesterday, at the Compound of the Officers Mess, ranks of the Force as well as the Police Military Band in their ceremonial uniforms, assembled for the parade that was in honour of the deceased.

The 21-gun salute was given in recognition of the Fallen Heroes and the Police Military Band sounded the Last Post and the Reveille as a moment of silence was observed.

The wreaths were laid at the base of the Monument of Fallen Heroes by their family members, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, the Deputy Commissioners, Commanders of all Divisions ‘A’ through ‘G’ of the Guyana Police Force; Chairman of the Fallen Heroes Foundation Incorporated Reverend Raphael Messiah; the Head Presidential Guard, Deputy Chief Immigration Officer; Office In Charge of Special Constabulary; President of the Former Members of the Force Association and Chairman of the Police Association.

When all wreaths were laid, prayers were offered by ranks of the force.

In his brief tribute, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James said, “Today, I submit that the fight or flight response is a psychological reaction. This reaction prepares the body to stay and fight or to flee.”

He went on to say that the main trigger to the response is fear. That is the fear of danger, detection, embarrassment and of course capture. There is an oath of office taken by the members of the Force and because of the nature of policing, ranks are duty bound to confront violators of the laws and this confrontation is which triggers the “Fight or Flight Response”.

James said that, “There are instances when violators concede protection and thus pose no threat, but in other instances, they choose to flee and seek to remain at large until the long arm of the law touches them.”

But he also noted that there are also instances where these violators choose fight, which places both the rank and suspect in harm’s way. “Such confrontations have led to attacks on some of our officers which have resulted in the death of our fallen heroes dating back to the year 1913.”

“It is as a result of this humane sacrifice that we are here today, to honour their lives, their valour, their contribution and of course their making of the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Commissioner in closing said that, “As a prudent and responsible organisation, we all will continue to honour the sacrifices by not only remembering them and that they have fallen and that they are our heroes, but by us all, the serving members of the Guyana Police Force, remaining resolute in the fight against crime and the maintenance of law and order in the state of Guyana.”

Reverend Raphael Massiah thanked the serving member of the Force for their continued monthly contribution to the Fallen Heroes Fund which goes to the children of the slain for their education and upkeep.