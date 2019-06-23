Latest update June 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Page One comment WHAT HAPPENS WHEN OIL ENDS?

Jun 23, 2019 News 0

The world’s supply of oil is exhaustible. It will eventually run out. Some studies have predicted that with increased oil consumption, the world’s oil reserves, even with new discoveries, can be exhausted within the next 60 years.
Guyana will soon become an oil producing state but our oil, too, will not last forever. Our oil boom will eventually come to an end. What happens then?
Our leaders have a responsibility to ensure that when our oil reserves are exhausted that our economy will not be extinguished. They must manage our natural resources sustainably for the benefit of future generations.
When the oil ends, our economy and people must have recourse to other sources of wealth.
Many countries have failed to make provision for the end of oil and their economies and people have suffered as a consequence. Trinidad and Tobago is a prime example.
Guyana is not short of natural resources. Apart from oil, there are gold, diamonds, bauxite, manganese, other precious minerals and timber. These resources must be preserved to provide for future generations.
The government must safeguard these resources from the threat of over-exploitation. The government should consider placing limitations or quotas on the exploitation of existing non-renewable resources so as to ensure when oil runs out, our future generations can turn to those protected resources.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Gold Cup Neil Danns scores double Golden Jaguars lose to Panama 4-2 Coach Johnson disappointed with performance

Concacaf Gold Cup Neil Danns scores double Golden Jaguars lose to...

Jun 23, 2019

Cleveland, Ohio: Thirty-six year-old Neil Danns scored Guyana’s first goal and a double at the Concacaf Gold Cup in Guyana’s debut appearance at the tournament in the 33rd and 90 +3 minute, both...
Read More
GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence Cup Dynamic FC and Botofago book semifinal spot

GFF-KFC National U-20 Independence Cup Dynamic FC...

Jun 23, 2019

GMR&SC Drag C/ship round 2 Team Mohamed’s White GT-R ready for today’s action

GMR&SC Drag C/ship round 2 Team Mohamed’s...

Jun 23, 2019

Mix Up claim Father’s Day dominoes title

Mix Up claim Father’s Day dominoes title

Jun 23, 2019

Friday GBTI Open Lewis/Daniel Lopes win Men’s doubles

Friday GBTI Open Lewis/Daniel Lopes win Men’s...

Jun 23, 2019

Dominoes Action set for Turning Point today

Dominoes Action set for Turning Point today

Jun 23, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • In its infinite wisdom

    Two Ministers of the government have made some very strange comments in relation to the Caribbean Court of Justice. While... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019