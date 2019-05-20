GABBFF Novice Competition 2019…Devon Harris is Mr. Novice; Rosanna Fung takes Miss Bikini crown

Latest update May 20th, 2019 12:58 AM
By Franklin Wilson
The 2019 edition of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Novices competition came off on Saturday night last at the Theatre Guild where Tower/Unity Gym’s Devon Harris flexed his way to the Mr. Novice 2019 title and bragging rights for the next year.
Witnessed by a less than capacity crowd, President of GABBFF Keavon Bess and Chief Judge, Frank Tucker took the 21 athletes through the compulsory poses and comparisons, when requested by the judges.
Harris was clearly the best athlete on show on the night; he first won a four way battle for the Bantamweight category before going on to better the respective winners from the Lightweight class (Stephan John – Total Fitness Gym), Welterweight (Henry Bassey – Buddy’s Gym) and the Heavyweight division (Wayne Marshall – Upper Dem. Barbel Club).
Shawn Ramphal of Benjamin’s Fitness in the Ancient County of Berbice was the lone competitor in the Junior category, while in a two way clash for the Miss Bikini top spot, Rosanna Fung bettered her Space Gym colleague, Teanna Spellin.
The first half of the show was short as they were only 9 athletes spread across the four categories contested, Junior, Bantamweight which had the most (4), Lightweight and Welterweight which attracted two each.
Fans were brought to life in the second half of the show when the largest category on the night, Men’s Physique saw eight (8) athletes entering the stage. Fans were longing for some excitement and these athletes served it up well.
Such was the intensity of the competition that the Chief Judge called for a comparison between
eventual winner Delroy Phillips (Space Gym), his colleagues, Jason Kellman and Corwin D’Anjou, Romelton Siland of Extreme Fitness and Jonathan Jeffrey of Tower/Unity Gym.
Fans were vociferously involved in urging their favourite athlete as it was clearly the most animated class for the fans on the night. Immediately following the Men’s Physique category was the Miss Bikini competition which also had the fans on their feet as the two young ladies representing Space Gym, smartly displayed their figures on stage. But it was the crowd favourite, Rosanna Fung who won.
President Bess during his opening remarks stated that the federation is involved in an ongoing outreach programme which contributed to the turnout of athletes for Novices. Visits were made to gyms in Berbice, Linden, East Coast, East Bank and Georgetown.
He also shared that they would be making two proposals to the Guyana Olympic Association with a view of procuring funding to run off a muscle development and strength training seminar, while they would also be looking at developing a data base with assistance from the world body, IFBB.
Bess also disclosed that the GABBFF would be making a bid to host the CAC Championships here; Novice 2020 would be held in Linden; the Mr. Berbice show would be revived in 2020; there would be a return of the Mr. West Demerara show also in 2020 with a Miss West Demerara component being added.
Apart from receiving hampers compliments of main sponsor Fitness Express inclusive of shakers cups and samples, each athlete receiving one, Fitness Express also provided trophies and medals for the top competitors. Cash incentives were distributed to the top three.
For his efforts, Devon Harris would be benefitting from a three months supply of supplements sponsored by De Sinco Trading, valued at $15,000, monthly.
Categories
Category Name Gym Placing
Junior Shawn Ramphal Benjamin’s Fitness 1st
Bantamweight Devon Harris Tower/Unity 1st
Vibert Gordon CrossFit 592 2nd
Ganesh Goberdan L&L Fitness 3rd
Sean Ramphal Benjamins Fitness 4th
Lightweight Stephan John Total Fitness 1st
Davendra Singh Fitness 53 2nd
Welterweight Henry Bassey Buddy’s 1st
Ravendra Persaud Power House 2nd
Men’s Physique Delroy Phillips Space 1st
Jason Kellman Space 2nd
Corwin D’Anjou Space 3rd
Romelton Siland Extreme Fitness 4th
Jonathan Jeffrey Tower/Unity 5th
Donald Lindie Total Fitness 6th
Devon Harris Tower/Unity 7th
Yusuf Khan Life 8th
Miss Bikini Rosanna Fung Space 1st
Teanna Spellin Space 2nd
Heavyweight Wayne Marshall Upper Dem. Barbel Club 1st
Lyndon Kennedy L&L Fitness 2nd
Overall Devon Harris Tower/Unity 1st
Henry Bassey Buddy’s 2nd
Stephon John Total Fitness 3rd
Wayne Marshall Upper Dem. Barbel Club 4th
May 20, 2019By Franklin Wilson The 2019 edition of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) Novices competition came off on Saturday night last at the Theatre Guild where Tower/Unity...
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019
Last month, a group named SHE THE PEOPLE, which consists of non-white women, held a presidential forum in Texas with... more
The shooting to death of three persons suspected to be bandits by the police has brought some amount of relief from the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Readers of this commentary, particularly those in small countries, might wonder why they should be... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]