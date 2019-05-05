Govt. not playing musical chairs…dual citizenship issues prompted shake-up – Public Security Minister

Latest update May 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Security, has responded to the accusation of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that the government is engaged in musical chairs while the Guyanese people are suffering.
The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary had said that the government is failing to acknowledge that there are real issues facing the nation, while noting that the state of affairs will only continue to deteriorate.
During a press conference held Friday at the Alliance for Change (AFC)’s Railway Embankment, Kitty Office, Ramjattan said that is not fair to call the ministerial shake-up musical chairs.
“The first time that Ministers have been moved around is this time, after four years (since this government) assumed office,” he said.
There have been other shifts of ministers, but it had not involved so many ministers.
“The first change in government Ministers has been May 2019.
He said that there is no ‘musical chairs’ – “unless, for the next year, we move them around 6-7 more times. Then, [Jagdeo] would be competent to make that assertion. But right now, one can’t say that,” added Ramjattan.
Ministers were moved around because of the issue of dual citizenship, Ramjattan noted.
Four ministers of government were forced to respond after months of long debate and two court rulings over the right of dual citizens to serve as elected officials.
Joseph Harmon, after resigning from his post as Minister of State, was appointed Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency.
Ramjattan defended that appointment. “We need these ministers because they have a capacity in their administrative work.”
Ramjattan said that the President’s decision to move around ministers was in the interest of the public.
