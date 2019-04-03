Driver in road fatality escapes from police custody shackled…ranks under close arrest

Two police ranks have landed themselves in hot water, after a driver involved in the fatal accident on Sunday evening that claimed the life of Collin Bourne, a Red Cap porter attached to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), escaped from custody while under their watch at the Madewini Police Outpost.

According to reports the suspect was shackled and left on a bench, while the two ranks who were on duty attended to other issues.

The ranks were apparently too involved in their other duties because the man made his good escape while still shackled. The ranks have since been put under close arrest and are assisting with investigations.

When the outpost was contacted the officer in charge was on transfer duty and could not offer any comments on the incident.

Dead is Collin Bourne, 22, of Lot 91 Timehri Prison Road. According to friends of Bourne, he was at work on Sunday. He lived nearby the Timehri prisons and would normally ride to work.

According to police in a statement, they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 22:15hrs Sunday on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Police said that involved in the accident were minibuses PHH 3467, BVV 5802 and motorcycle CH 6758. Bourne was said to be riding the motorcycle.

“Enquiries disclosed that minibus PHH 3467 was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed whilst minibus BVV 5802 and motorcycle CH 6758 were proceeding in the opposite direction with the cycle in the rear, when the latter (cycle) overtook BVV 5802 and while on the eastern carriageway collided with minibus PHH 3467,” the police statement said.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the western carriageway in the path BVV 5802 and was struck. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said that the drivers are in custody assisting with the investigation.

They were breathalysed and the driver of PHH 3467 was found above the legal limit.

Bourne was said to live with his parents.