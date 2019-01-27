Latest update January 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

IMF to have fixed petroleum team at GRA

Jan 27, 2019 News 0

GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which specializes in petroleum taxation and audits will be housed at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for two years. According to GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia, the team of analysts gets started on February 1.

He said that the funding for this exercise is made possible through the IMF and the British.
Since its first report to the Government about two years ago, the IMF has said that GRA should be the single revenue collection agency for the petroleum sector. The Fund contends that this is a reasonable decision given the key role played by the PSA and the pay-on-behalf arrangement for corporate income tax in existing contracts (where the contractor’s income tax obligations are settled from the government’s share of the profit oil).
The Fund had also noted that the Petroleum Industry Taxpayer Unit attached to the large taxpayer office in the GRA should be prioritized. It said that this effort is supported by a peripatetic advisor from the US Treasury office of technical assistance.
The Fund said it will be important for this unit to start verifying and undertaking audits of cost incurred during the exploration and development phase, which is getting underway now.
The financial organization also said it would be advantageous to establish close working relations between the GRA and the sector regulators (Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mining Commission and the prospective Petroleum Commission) to ensure that the limited petroleum sector expertise in government is applied most efficiently. (KIANA WILBURG)

More in this category

Sports

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on today at Pomona ground

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on...

Jan 27, 2019

  The Rising Star’s Sports Club in Collaboration with RG Mining Enterprise will be hosting its Annual “Grand Slam ” knock out Hardball competition in the form of a Super...
Read More
Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup Qualification with physical evaluation

Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup...

Jan 27, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie & Savory hit fifties as Police arrest Ace Warriors at MYO

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie...

Jan 27, 2019

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Jan 27, 2019

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite clash with KMTC Phagwah meet Preparations begin for Triple Crown opener February 24

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite...

Jan 27, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers,...

Jan 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]