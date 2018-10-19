Ranks deny collusion in Lusignan escape -several tips, but no sign of fugitives

The five ranks who are under close arrest following the Lusignan jailbreak continue to hold out that they did not assist the inmates in their escape.

But they have reportedly been unable to give any reasonable explanation for failing to observe when the prisoners clambered over the prison fence and slipped away.

Four policemen and a prison officer have been in custody since Monday, when prisoners Sudesh Dyal, Dextroy Pollard and Travis Evans escaped.

They were on duty at towers two and three, which is the area where the inmates made their escape.

Chief Prison Officer Gladwin Samuels has said that the towers give ranks “a bird’s eye view” of the facility, which should have allowed them to witness the escape.

A source close to the investigation said that there was no indication that the ranks colluded with the escapees, and suggested that they may have been asleep while on duty.

During a press conference, Samuels had also said that the ranks “were not alert, and I am forced to conclude that it is very likely that they were sleeping, thus resulting in them not observing the prisoners – first in their attempt to get the razor wire separated in order to pass and then during the process of them escaping by scaling the fence.”

Meanwhile, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves said that police have followed up on several tips about the whereabouts of the escapes, but have found no trace of them.

They have also questioned the men’s family members who said that they have no idea where the men are.

Fugitive Sudesh Dyal, 23, was remanded for Break and Enter and Larceny and Escape from Custody; Dextroy Pollard, 29, of Wales Village was on remand for Break and Enter and Larceny and Travis Evans, 23, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, was in prison for murder.