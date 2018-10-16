Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
Twenty four teams have been confirmed to participate in the second edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc/Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup which will commence on Friday in Georgetown.
According to organisers, the teams from the USA and Canada include Royal Canadian Master Cricket Club, Ontario Masters Softball International, Challengers from Canada, Florida Guyana Hope and Marine Masters from the USA.
This year $700,000 will be up for grabs in the Open category, while the Masters will vie for the winners’ purse of $600,000. Both categories will have a runners-up prize of $100,000 as well as trophies.
The tournament is being played in collaboration with National Sports Commission, the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport.
Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by the Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. Regal Masters and Speedboat are the respective defending champions.
Further the drawing of the fixtures will be held today from 16:30hrs at GNIC Sports Club.
