Importance of medical research emphasised as TAU hosts inaugural Medical Conference

“Studies on longevity, lifestyle changes and healthy centenarians deserve special scrutiny to find what aids longevity accompanied by wellbeing.”

This was the assertion of Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings on Thursday, as she addressed the opening of the inaugural two-day Medical Conference for medical students being hosted by the Texila American University [TAU].

Modern medicine, she explained, has done much in the field of infectious diseases and emergencies to aid cure. Although it can lend to palliation too, Dr. Cummings added that modern medicine must also turn decisively to prevention and cure as well as longevity with wellbeing.

The Minister noted that in addition to helping to develop the clinicians/scientists of the future, the conference was one designed to promote interactions between health care students from different countries as they exchange research knowledge and experiences.

“[This is] an excellent initiative by Texila American University,” Minister Cummings continued, as she highlighted that “this conference is intended to promote and encourage innovative thinking by exposing medical students to current cutting edge topics, educating them on the importance of research in the broader medical fields and exposing them to future research opportunities.”

But not only did the medical students benefit from presentations that address some of the new and emerging issues in medicine, they were also furnished with a platform for career development, Minister Cummings told the inaugural Medical Conference.

Medical conferences are an assemblage of scientists and research professionals in the field of medicine where the latest achievements and upcoming challenges in the field are discussed. Moreover, such conferences, the Minister underscored, present information about diseases, medical conditions, tests, symptoms, injuries and surgeries, and also facilitate the presentations on the history of diseases and the development of medical technology used to detect diseases.

Minister Cummings noted that a closer look at complementary and alternative medicine is needed to find any suitable models that can be applied in mainstream medicine.

Essentially, she added, “research helps one understand the fundamental building blocks of a phenomenon. Research investigates causality, establishes correlation and pushes the boundaries of established paradigms.”

Moreover, Minister Cummings emphasised that “it is only through research that academic knowledge is tested and further refined. Therefore it is imperative that you all develop an indissoluble attachment to research, particularly research in your respective fields.”

As she expressed hope that the conference would help to cultivate in the medical students a desire to enrich their intellect, the Minister said “this is just a precursor to continuous medical education – a forum that many of you will attend after graduation and [when] you become medical professionals.”

But even as she preached the importance of research and continuing medical education, the Minister further urged the students to “always remember that your professionalism, high ethical standards and compassion should forever remain the driving forces propelling you forward in your journey as competent medical practitioners, regardless of the speciality areas you will eventually choose.”

“Strive at all times to convert the science and the art of being an exemplary medical professional into a life-changing legacy for generations to come,” urged Minister Cummings.