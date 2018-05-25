Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

America does not want me, Guyanese wanted in US tells court

Jamaica (Jamaica Observer) – A Guyanese national, who is to be extradited to the United States on sexual assault and terrorist threat charges, brought laughter to the Kingston and St Andrew Court after he told the judge that the US does not want him and will not send for him, based on the number of times he has been arrested for extradition.
The accused, 61-year-old Aubrey Archer, who is wanted in New Jersey for the alleged rape of his former girlfriend’s 18-year-old daughter, 30 years ago, explained to Parish Judge Vaughn Smith that he believes that an error is being made in the system, which shows that he is wanted when he is not a fugitive.
“Your Honour, this happen in five different countries already and just last month, I was arrested in Curacao.
“America does not want me; they have something in the computer saying I am wanted, but the US will not come for me,” he said, eliciting laughter from the court.
However, Archer who was very confident that nothing will come of his case, opted not to challenge the request and waived his right to an extradition hearing and also signed the consent form when he appeared in court on Monday.
As a result, Judge Smith made an order for him to be extradited and told him that he will be taken to the United States as soon as possible.
The Guyanese national who is also wanted for issuing a terrorist threat, was arrested in the island on May 9.

