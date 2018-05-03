Jamaican caught with stolen Guyanese passport

A Jamaican national who was caught at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with a stolen Guyana passport, was yesterday slapped with a forgery charge after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty-six-year-old Ricardo Brown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and admitted to the charge which alleged that on April 23 at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with intent defraud, he uttered a forged Republic of Guyana passport purporting to show that same was issued by Central Immigration and Passport Office, knowing same to be forged.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, stated that on the day in question, Brown entered Guyana via the COPA Airline and presented his passport with the name Jermaine Samuels with his photo inside.

An immigration office entered the said passport serial number into the Border Management System and the name Ashanna Singh came up. The passport was reported to have been stolen or lost.

The court heard that the passport was further examined and it was revealed that it was tampered with.

Magistrate McLennan after listening to the prosecutor, ordered Brown to pay $100,000 fine or in default serve eight month in prison.

After paying the fine or spending the time, he will be deported to Jamaica.