Jamaican caught with stolen Guyanese passport

Latest update May 3rd, 2018 12:59 AM
A Jamaican national who was caught at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with a stolen Guyana passport, was yesterday slapped with a forgery charge after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Thirty-six-year-old Ricardo Brown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and admitted to the charge which alleged that on April 23 at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with intent defraud, he uttered a forged Republic of Guyana passport purporting to show that same was issued by Central Immigration and Passport Office, knowing same to be forged.
Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, stated that on the day in question, Brown entered Guyana via the COPA Airline and presented his passport with the name Jermaine Samuels with his photo inside.
An immigration office entered the said passport serial number into the Border Management System and the name Ashanna Singh came up. The passport was reported to have been stolen or lost.
The court heard that the passport was further examined and it was revealed that it was tampered with.
Magistrate McLennan after listening to the prosecutor, ordered Brown to pay $100,000 fine or in default serve eight month in prison.
After paying the fine or spending the time, he will be deported to Jamaica.
May 03, 2018After losing their first game of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ football competition; Linden zone, defending champions Dave and Celina’s All-stars have managed to bounce back strongly...
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
May 03, 2018
Each year, I march with the two UG unions (really, it’s time they merge, but this is a class driven country where false... more
The Auditor General should undertake an audit of the government to determine whether there are ‘phantoms’ on the government’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For two and half years since Commonwealth Heads of Government met in Malta in 2015, the British Government... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]