Latest update May 2nd, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NDIA spends over $2.5M to defend claim of $754,156 in special damages

May 02, 2018 News 0

The adage ‘penny wise and pound foolish’ comes to mind when assessing an action by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). It has been discovered that the agency spent over $2.5M to defend a court challenge where an unfairly dismissed employee was seeking damages in excess of $700,000.
This was highlighted in a forensic audit report done by Nigel Hinds Financial Services.
Auditors noted that there were several legal matters outstanding, and that Jaya Manickchand served as attorney at law representing NDIA in all legal issues and court matters for the review period.
One of the highlighted matters was Pablo Singh vs. NDIA where, “the Plaintiff claimed $754,156 for special damages. The Attorney at Law, Ms. Jaya Manickchand charged fees of G$2,500,000 for this matter. The case has been ongoing for over three years. The CEO claimed that Mr. Singh walked off the job and refused to accept a settlement.”
Kaieteur News understands that the matter has not been settled.
Singh is the field auditor who was fired for exposing wrongdoing in NDIA
In a letter to the editor, Singh said that he was accused of leaking the report of the audit he conducted to the press. He said he was also accused of conducting an audit without the CEO’s approval, breach of protocol – Reporting, security and confidentiality procedures, disclosure of information, making willful statements, unauthorised use of NDIA’s documents and records, insubordination to Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Agriculture.
Singh said that he was “illegally sent on Administrative leave on October 25th 2012 by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, who abrogated the functions of the CEO-NDIA, and willfully usurped the authority of the Chairman-NDIA Board of Directors who was in the process of conducting an investigation awaiting the CEO’s response thus, demonstrating poor managerial ethics and professionalism.”
Singh had sent the report to the then President, Donald Ramotar, but was refused a hearing.
He also called on Ramotar to ensure that “justice be given on this matter and should the situation remain the same, then it leaves me with no choice but to seek redress through the courts of Guyana.”
When Ramotar ignored him the second time, Singh headed to the courts.

More in this category

Sports

20 fights each night to highlight GBA’s National Novice this weekend

20 fights each night to highlight GBA’s National Novice this

May 02, 2018

For the pittance of $500 in the stands and $1000 ringside, patrons will witness 20 bouts each night when the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice punches off at the National Gymnasium on...
Read More
FIFA and Caricom to sign MoU with Youth Football the Focus – Primary Schools competition to be included

FIFA and Caricom to sign MoU with Youth Football...

May 02, 2018

V Net Vipers claim 10/10 title in Essequibo

V Net Vipers claim 10/10 title in Essequibo

May 02, 2018

Eleven outstanding Guyanese receives RHTY&SC Highest Award – Minister Broomes heads list

Eleven outstanding Guyanese receives RHTY&SC...

May 02, 2018

G Square Cavaliers beat GSSC/SS/Melville

G Square Cavaliers beat GSSC/SS/Melville

May 02, 2018

President’s X1 school Elite League All Stars – Victoria Kings cage Cougars in Elite League clash

President’s X1 school Elite League All Stars...

May 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]