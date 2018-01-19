$800,000 bail for city cop accused of killing mentally-ill man

A City Constabulary Lance Corporal who shot and killed a mentally ill prisoner was yesterday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, charged with the unlawful killing of a mentally ill prisoner.

Fifty-year-old Gregory Bascom, of Lot 340 West Ruimveldt, Housing Scheme, was not required to the plead to the indictable charge which alleged that he on January 14, last, at Regent Road Bourda, Georgetown, he unlawfully killed Marlon Fredericks.

Bascom was well supported by some of his colleagues who were seated in the Chief Magistrate courtroom. He was represented by Attorney-at-law Roger Yearwood.

The lawyer, to secure bail for his client, told the court that the incident was unfortunate.

The lawyer added that at the time of the shooting, his client was operating within the course of his duty and at the time Fredericks attempted to escape from lawful custody.

Yearwood went on to tell the court that his client had no intention to kill, maim or disfigure the now dead Fredericks.

The court heard that Bascom has been interdicted from the City Constabulary.

Police Prosecutor Suemile Evan, had no objection to bail being granted to the Bascom but asked that conditions be attached.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan then granted bail to Bascom in the sum of $800,000.

Conditions of the bail are that he lodges his passport at the Court registry.

He was also instructed to report every Friday to the Alberttown Police Station.

The Magistrate also told Bascom that he must not make any contact with any of the witnesses or cause anyone to make contact with the witnesses until the completion of the trial.

According to reports, Marlon Fredericks, 34, who was unarmed, was shot by Bascom, on Sunday, as he escaped from detention at the Bourda Market Outpost.

The Tiger Bay resident, who was described as mentally ill, was shot in his mother’s presence, as he ran out of the Outpost, where he was being detained on allegations of simple larceny, assault, and for assaulting a peace officer.

It was alleged that Fredericks and two others were in custody at the City Constabulary Outpost at Regent and Bourda Streets, Georgetown. He had forced his way out of the lockup when ranks opened a door to allow another prisoner to use the toilet.

Bascom tried to restrain Fredericks but he allegedly wrestled free from him and others. Bascom then shot Fredericks in his lower back with a service pistol.

Fredericks had previously attempted to escape the grip of ranks of the City Constabulary Office, but was chased, beaten, and taken into custody.

Videos shared on social media showed Fredericks being kicked by a man, believed to be a former law enforcement officer, before he was taken into custody.

A post mortem, conducted on Monday, confirmed that Fredericks was shot in the back. It also revealed that the bullet pierced the lungs and exited the left side of the victim’s neck.

The dead man’s mother, Claudette Fredericks, said that her son had suffered from mental illness for over 10 years. She denied telling reporters that her son was a cocaine user. She said that she knew him to smoke marijuana.

Mrs. Fredericks had visited her son at the Constabulary Outpost on Sunday.

She related that on reaching the outpost, she saw her son running towards her. Mrs. Fredericks said she shouted and told her son to stop.

“The next thing I heard was a loud noise and my son dropped to the ground.”

The ambulance arrived one hour later, but by then Fredericks was already dead.

Bascom was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 12, next, for report.