GGMC signed rental agreement way before Shields became board member – Chairman

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is maintaining that it begun rental of the Subryanville building long before Hilbert Shields became a member of its board.

This was told to Kaieteur News before by GGMC Commissioner, Newell Dennison, and was reflected in the initial article that was published. That article can be read online via the following link: https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2018/01/01/ggmc-rents-building-from-its-director/. GGMC has however issued a written statement from the desk of its Board Chairman, Stanley Ming.

Ming said, “Having advertised in the various newspapers during 2016 that the GGMC was in the market for additional office space, several expressions of interests were received, including that for Mr. Shields’ property. A shortlist of properties of interest to GGMC was then done by Management, and senior GGMC management personnel then visited each of the shortlisted premises, in the company of Commissioner, Newell Dennison and myself.”

Ming said that the GGMC conducted “very careful and thorough inspections of each building site to determine suitability. He said that the Commission also did assessments of the floor space, conditions of the premises and the various amenities, including the availability of air-conditioning, IT facilities, standby power generation, etc.”

The Chairman said that the facilities at the Subryanville building site belonging to Shields was at the time of our inspection, occupied by a tenant, whose contract, was about to expire.

Ming said that the senior management of the Commission was of the opinion that the Subryanville premises was by far superior, and would incur less cost outlays to fit the needs of the GGMC, when compared to the others.

He added, “The Commissioner and I were in support of their opinions and it was agreed that the position would be tabled to the Board for approval to enter a contract for lease of the building. The matter was discussed at a subsequent Board meeting and approval was granted on November 15, 2016, for the rental of the building. The building was then subjected to the necessary internal installations to facilitate occupancy.”

Ming went on to note that at the time of signing of the rental agreement on Thursday, December 1, 2016, Shields was not a member of the GGMC Board, “nor was he being considered as a potential future member.

The Board for 2017 was subsequently appointed by Cabinet via the Official Gazette, on March 7, 2017, effective on March 1, 2017 and Mr. Shields was nominated on April 4, 2017 by the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), as one of their two representatives on the new Board of Directors of the GGMC.”

The statement continued, “The chronology of events described above, clearly illustrates no conflict of interest existed when the GGMC and Mr. Shields entered the two-year lease contract.

Further, the GGMC Board subsequently took the decision on October 5, 2017, to remove from the said building and has since advertised for expressions of interests for the rental of a building, with the intention to relocate as soon as a suitable location was identified.”