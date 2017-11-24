Sagga’s murder…Cops remanded

Lawyers seek protective custody as ‘Best Cop’, colleague enters jail

With a hostile crowd outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, two cops accused of ordering the murder of a prominent businessman, were yesterday refused bail after being charged with murder.

Corporal Derwin Eastman who was once Best Cop for ‘A’ Division and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams, who are both attached to the Brickdam Police Station, arrived at the Court shortly after 14:00 hrs yesterday and were remanded to prison for the murder of Godfrey Scipio known as “Sagga”.

The men both shackled and handcuffed were sent through the prisoners’ chute and into Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman’s courtroom.

While seated in the dock, relatives of Eastman were seen interacting and touching his head, causing Assistant Superintendent of Police, Telford to tell the orderly to let them desist from touching and speaking with him.

A relative of Eastman was heard crying during the court proceedings and had to be escorted out of the courtroom by another relative.

The men were not required to plead to the charge which read that both of them on October 12, at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, murdered Godfrey Scipio known as “Sagga”.

Corporal Eastman was represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes. The lawyer told the court that he is concerned about the safety of his client since he has over the years successfully investigated numerous crimes. His life has been threatened since the matter became public, Hughes said.

The lawyer added that while his client was being escorted into the court compound an identifiable member of the public, told his client, “Your days are number and persons are awaiting your arrival in prison. Remember you try to shoot me.”

Hughes added that the same individual that said those words to his client was previously charged and remanded to prison and it was his client that did the investigation.

Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd. Todd asked the court for the relative authorities to take the necessary steps in insuring that the men are protected while in prison.

He added that his client’s life is in jeopardy since he has conducted a series of investigations.

After the defence attorneys’ raised concerns about their client’s safety, Magistrate Latchman asked ASP, Steven Telford to address the issue of safety.

In turn, Telford told the court based on the nature of the charge he would have to speak with the persons in charge of the prisons and he would have to further the information to his superiors.

The prosecutor added that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has advised that there be further investigation in the murder.

Both men were remanded to prison until December 5 when they will make their next court appearance before the Chief Magistrate for assignment.

While Eastman was being placed into the lock-ups he shouted three names. People identified those three as policemen.

Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also robbed of a gold chain.

Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, was subsequently charged for his murder and remanded to prison.

Eastman recently started making headlines few weeks ago when Kaieteur News was informed that Eastman would plot with criminals to carry out robberies and would later use his radio to misdirect his colleagues from the getaway. He has been linked to a number of other killings and robberies.

Reports indicated that the policeman would befriend ex-cons he would have arrested and once a friendship is formulated, he would approach them with “jobs.”

“He gives them jobs for a salary; he would tell them that once they do the job, then they safe for life.”

In the Republic Bank Limited botched robbery, the Corporal was supposed to use his handset to mislead ranks but his plans backfired when a security firm that was close-by responded promptly after the alarm went off.

October 12, last—Eastman reportedly met with the hitman at William and Queen Streets, Kitty. Constable Williams was driving Eastman’s car.

Eastman allegedly informed Bobb that the victim will be at the Kitty hotel shortly and handed him the gun. He (Eastman) also told Bobb that when he completed the job, he will receive a salary.