Govt. diligent in upgrading legal system

-President Granger

Ever since the APNU/AFC coalition ascended to government, there have been several improvements in the legal system from the recent appointment of a GECOM chairman, acting appointments to the highest judicial posts, and the creation of the Upper Demerara Magisterial District, among others.

These enhancements were highlighted by President, David Granger during his address at the opening of the 71st sitting of the Eleventh Parliament last week Thursday.

The Presided asserted that Government has been most diligent in fortifying the Rule of Law.

“Your Government has strengthened the country’s legal administrative system. The commissioning of a new, modern and improved headquarters for the Deeds and Commercial Registries is aimed at preserving, protecting and promoting property rights.”

The Commercial and Land Registry located at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown was commissioned last year January by the President who stressed that it must be fully computerised to protect documents from fires, floods and tampering.

The Head of State added that the support for the establishment of a Family Court will enhance the system of justice. The Family Division of the High Court commenced hearing matters in May of last year.

Among applications that could be made to the court are for custody and access; divorce; division of property; maintenance; guardianship; parentage orders, including paternity orders; protection of children; wardship; variation of an existing order; and breach of orders.

According to the President, “the creation of the Upper Demerara Magisterial District brings judicial services closer to the people and reduces inconveniences.”

This tenth Magisterial District was declared opened on August 4, by President Granger.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the President noted that the initiative falls in line with Government’s push to improve access of justice to all citizens. He also noted that the new Magisterial District brings justice closer to the people and is aimed at timelier and less costly justice for residence of Region 10.

Further, President Granger disclosed, “Government has re-established and made appointments to institutions decreed by our Constitution. A Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission and an Ombudsman were appointed. Acting appointments were made to the highest judicial posts.”

On October 19, President, David Granger unilaterally appointed Justice (retired) James Patterson as the new GECOM Chairman. Justice Patterson was admitted to the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple and called to the degree of the Utter Bar on November 24, 1964, before being admitted to the local bar in 1970. He joined the Director of Public Prosecution in March 1972.

In May, the Head of State also appointed Retired Justice Winston Patterson as Ombudsman, a position he said, is of significant importance to the nation, as the holder serves as an advocate for members for members of the public against injustices caused by maladministration.

During a ceremony at state house that same month, President Granger swore in Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire as Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) and Chief Justice (ag) respectively.

In addition, the Head of State said, “A Public Procurement Commission has been established; the Public Service Appellate Tribunal, re-established; and the Judicial Service reconstituted.”

After some 14 years, five members of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), a body replacing Cabinet’s role in approving state contracts, was sworn in by the President on October 29, 2016.

After being out of operation for more than two decades, the Public Service Tribunal was restored when a three-member team headed by retired Judge, Nandram Kissoon was sworn in at State House on May 17. These appointments, President Granger, said manifests Government’s commitment to abide, at all times, with the Constitution.

Meanwhile, in July, long serving High Court Judge, Mr. Rishi Persaud was elevated to Justice of Appeal.

Gino Persaud, Damon Younge, Simone Morris-Ramlall and Sandil Kissoon were appointed judges.

Attorneys-at-Law, Peter Hugh and Wanda Fortune were also endorsed to Magistracy earlier this year.

In February, the spanking new Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court was re-commissioned at a cost of $77M, after almost 12 months of construction work.