No bail reduction for soldier on causing death charge

Latest update August 31st, 2017 12:59 AM
A Lance Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who was charged last week for allegedly causing the death of a pensioner in an accident, was remanded to prison yesterday after Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman refused to reduce his bail which stands at $1M.
Zamani Archibald, 24, of East Berbice –Corentyne has denied the charge which alleged that on March 11 at Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor pick-up DFB 1566, in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Harry Persaud.
During a court hearing yesterday, Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry requested that his client’s bail be reduced, since he is struggling to acquire the sum.
Henry said that his client is finding it difficult to raise $250,000.
The lawyer also said that Archibald, who is still a member of the army, is not a flight risk, since he was released on self-bail pending investigations.
Nevertheless, Magistrate Latchman refused to reduce the bail sum and remanded Archibald to prison until September 8, when a trial will commence in the matter.
According to reports on the day in question Persaud, a pensioner of Lot 7 Public Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was taking his one-year-old granddaughter for a ride on his pedal cycle along the East Bank Demerara Highway when the defendant who was driving motor-pickup DFB 1566 which belongs to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) collided with them, hitting them off the bicycle.
Reports indicated that Persaud and his granddaughter were both picked up by the defendant and they were taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival.
His granddaughter was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was treated and sent away.
Aug 31, 2017Courts Guyana Inc. in collaboration with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be hosting the 7th Annual Courts 10K Road Race on the October 1st, 2017. This event which continues to grow and...
Aug 31, 2017
Aug 31, 2017
Aug 31, 2017
Aug 31, 2017
Simply unbelievable! There are no words to describe Guyana. A former Trinidadian Minister has been taken to the police station... more
In 1976, the West Indies Cricket Team toured England. The English team must have fancied themselves against the tourists... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnews[email protected]