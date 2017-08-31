No bail reduction for soldier on causing death charge

A Lance Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who was charged last week for allegedly causing the death of a pensioner in an accident, was remanded to prison yesterday after Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman refused to reduce his bail which stands at $1M.

Zamani Archibald, 24, of East Berbice –Corentyne has denied the charge which alleged that on March 11 at Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor pick-up DFB 1566, in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Harry Persaud.

During a court hearing yesterday, Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry requested that his client’s bail be reduced, since he is struggling to acquire the sum.

Henry said that his client is finding it difficult to raise $250,000.

The lawyer also said that Archibald, who is still a member of the army, is not a flight risk, since he was released on self-bail pending investigations.

Nevertheless, Magistrate Latchman refused to reduce the bail sum and remanded Archibald to prison until September 8, when a trial will commence in the matter.

According to reports on the day in question Persaud, a pensioner of Lot 7 Public Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was taking his one-year-old granddaughter for a ride on his pedal cycle along the East Bank Demerara Highway when the defendant who was driving motor-pickup DFB 1566 which belongs to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) collided with them, hitting them off the bicycle.

Reports indicated that Persaud and his granddaughter were both picked up by the defendant and they were taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival.

His granddaughter was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was treated and sent away.