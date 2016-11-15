Jaguars extends unbeaten streak to 18 matches

Permaul claims 8-Wkt haul as stingless Scorpions lose in fading light

Since the Guyana Jaguars shock defeat to Barbados in 2014, falling three runs short of a meager 69 to win at Providence, they have played unbeaten since then in the Digicel WICB PCL Four-Day First- Class cricket.

Yesterday at Providence, the hosts crushed a stingless Jamaica Scorpions on a truncated day in which torrential rain, which stopped play for over three hours from 10:55hrs.

Chasing a daunting 339 for an unlikely win, Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood fashioned almost match saving 203-ball innings decorated with 15 fours and two sixes which carried him to 96 in fading light with 2.4 overs left in the drama-filled contest.

Blackwood remained to the end before a wicked bouncer from Pacer Keon Joseph induced him to edge to the Keeper with last pair at the wicket as the Scorpions were dismantled for 147 as the Jaguars extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches.

Johnson’s brave gamble paid off with the Umpires having one eye on the light after Marquino Mindley (4) and Blackwood, eying his fifth century, were battling for survival taking their team from 133-9 in a frustrating last wicket stand.

Although Blackwood’s knock almost saw his team home nobody else reached 15 for the Scorpions as Veerasammy Permaul followed up his first innings 5-60 with 3-63. Fellow West Indies ‘A’ spinner Gudakesh Motie (4-55) and Joseph (3-18) bowled their team to a compressive win to join Red Force at the top of the table with 17 points. (Sean Devers)