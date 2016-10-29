NOT OBSERVING THE RULES

In Guyana, most of the laws and rules that are essential for a well-ordered society and for the safety of its citizens are not being observed by people, from all walks of life. If the politicians who make the laws break them and police officers whose task is to enforce the laws also break them, then how will the people be held accountable?

The country’s laws and rules are being disregarded because of careless attitudes of some, the lackadaisical behaviour of others, or the brashness and arrogance of a few with status, power and wealth. It seems that most people do not observe the rules and regulations established to guide and maintain a law-abiding society. Although this has been a common practice in the urban centres for many generations, it has become widespread all across the country.

For example, on the highways there are traffic signs to indicate the rate of speed for motorists, but only a few comply with the speed limit. The overwhelming majority of motorists ignore the signs, and drive their vehicles at speeds which are way in excess of the posted speed limits. They speed because they are aware of the shortage of traffic officers on the highways to arrest and charge them. However, ignoring the traffic signs and the speed limits have proved fatal for many.

It has also been observed that noise control regulations are not being enforced either, and no one seems to know who the enforcers are, whether it is the city or the government. The deafening noise emanating from the exhaust systems of motor vehicles driven mostly by young adults is nothing new, but the thunderous noise echoing from the music systems of some vehicles and from private house parties and at night clubs located in residential areas is disturbing.

There is also very loud music coming from those who use the music carts to eke out a living by selling records and CDs in the city. And even though there have been some restrictions, many have violated the laws and only a few have been punished. The truth is, for years there has hardly been any restrictions to the decibel level due to the lack of enforcement by the authorities.

The City of Georgetown is responsible for the collection of property taxes, the granting of construction permits, for controlling the environment under its jurisdiction and to prosecute violators. However, many, including owners of private properties and businesses have ignored City Ordinances and have erected structures without permits or approval from the city.

There are also those who have clogged and polluted the waterways and are not penalized for it. In fact, it seems difficult for the City or the government to prosecute the multitude of violators, and as a result, many continue to be public nuisances. Only recently, the city has clamped down on illegal vending on the pavements and on some streets, but law enforcement seems difficult in a number of areas.

The prospects are gloomy for those who want to live peacefully and not be disturbed by those who break the laws with impunity. Although there are rules and laws in place for almost every aspect of society, many are violated and others are not being enforced. For example, some grass-cutters begin working very early in the day, and those with mechanized equipment would disturb persons who are sleeping with excessive noise and cause them to wake up earlier, but they are not even being cautioned. It is quite clear that we have become a nation that has decided not to observe the rules. This is counterproductive. We wonder if anyone really cares.