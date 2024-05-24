Latest update May 24th, 2024 12:05 AM

Gridlock at the Demerara Harbour Bridge: A Call for Improved Traffic Management

May 24, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The daily commute across the Demerara Harbour Bridge has become increasingly frustrating due to a lack of effective traffic management on the west coast Demerara approach. While two lanes exist to streamline traffic flow, impatient drivers exploit these by cutting in the outer line, creating congestion and delays.

What is particularly concerning is the apparent indifference of some stationed traffic officers and the assistant superintendent Maniram Jagnanan. They seem to turn a blind eye to such behavior, particularly when the offenders appear to be personally acquainted (Friends and Family Members of traffic ranks and M. Jagnanan). This not only undermines the purpose of the designated lanes on the west coast demerara but also creates a sense of unfairness for law-abiding drivers who patiently wait their turn.

To address this situation, I propose a two-pronged approach:

  • Strengthening Police Presence: Deploying additional officers strategically near the dividing cones would act as a deterrent to queue jumping. Their active enforcement would ensure a smoother traffic flow for everyone.
  • Enhancing Patrols: Assigning a traffic officer on a motorbike to patrol the area, especially during peak morning hours (6:00 AM to 7:00 AM), would allow for swift intervention and maintain order throughout the queue.

Implementing these measures would demonstrate a commitment to fair traffic management and deter the rampant disregard for established procedures. This, in turn, would contribute to a more positive perception of law enforcement and promote a culture of respect for regulations.

Considering Guyana’s ranking on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (currently 87th), addressing these concerns becomes even more critical. By ensuring fair and efficient traffic flow, we can not only ease congestion but also send a strong message against favoritism.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Frustrated West Coast Driver

